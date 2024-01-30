Vigilance Raid On Illegal Laterite Stone Quarries In Jajpur; Machines, Stone Pieces Seized

Jajpur: A joint raid was conducted by the forest wing of Odisha Vigilance in Laterite stone quarries in Solargada area and the forest area in Baghuasahi of Jaipur district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance officials conducted raids on illegal laterite stone quarries at Solargada under Byree police station in Jajpur district and seized five power tiler machines and twelve pieces of laterite cut pieces.

afterwards, the team conducted a raid at Bghuasahi village under the Daitari Demarcated Protected Forest area under Kaliapani police station in the district and seized 32.96 cft of valuable timber worth approx Rs 13 Lakhs.

Investigation is going on in this matter and further details regarding this are awaited.