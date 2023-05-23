Vigilance Nabs Tainted IIC Of Gaisilat Police Station

Bhubaneswar: A day after unearthing huge properties from the possession of an police inspector, the vigilance department today arrested the senior cop on charges of accumulating wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-graft agency said his seized assets is over 150 per cent more than the real properties.

Vigilance sleuths on Monday unearthed the unaccounted assets from Birabar Bhagat, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Gaisilet police station in Bargarh district.

The anti-corruption agency carried out raids at four places in Bargarh and Sambalpur districts on Monday. His official residence and police station chamber in Gaisilet, residential building at Anguliapada and farmhouse in Kabrapali village were raided.

During the searches, Bhagat and his family members were found to be in possession of a two-storey building in Anguliapada worth Rs 77 lakh, a farmhouse valued at Rs 21 lakh, 10 plots in Sambalpur and Bargarh amounting to over Rs 1.11 crore and bank/insurance deposits and investments in debentures to the tune of Rs 16.68 lakh.

Gold ornaments of 166 gram, two cars and other assets were also found during search.