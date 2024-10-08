Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Sleuths conducted raids on the properties associated with Ramesh Chandra Jena, Sr Private Secretary of PR & DW Department, Govt. Of Odisha on the allegation of possession of Disproportionate Assets.
Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 8 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 10 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at his following places.👇
1) Double-storeyed building over plot No. K4, Kalinganagar, Bhubaneswar.
2) Triple-storeyed building over plot No. 1979/3971, Mouza- Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar.
3) House of Jena at his native village Khuntia Banpur, Gadisagoda, Dist- Puri.
4) House of his relative located at Tarimi, Kalupadaghat,
PS-Tangi, Dist-Khordha.
5) His Residential Govt Quarter No. IV-A, Unit-2 at Market building, Bhubaneswar.
6) Office chamber of Jena.
7) House of his relative located at Nirakarpur, Dist-Khordha.
8) House of his other relative located at Nirakarpur, Dist-Khordha.
The search is in progress. Further report are awaited.