A team of Odisha Vigilance Saturday caught a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Nuapada district and seized about Rs 1.32 lakh of suspected ill-gotten cash while he was en route to Bhubaneswar.

Based on reliable information, Nuapada MVI Bijay Kumar Behuria was intercepted near Khordha Hospital Square, while he was proceeding to Bhubaneswar in a private vehicle, the Vigilance dept said.

About Rs. 1.32 lakhs, suspected ill-gotten cash collected as PC from different sources was found in the accused MVI’s possession. As MVI Behuria could not explain satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized along with the vehicle, the Vigilance added.

Following the interception, a search is being carried out at 5 locations of MVI Behuria from a DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds, the Vigilance stated in a brief press note issued this evening.