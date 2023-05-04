Vigilance Forest Wing Seizes Minor Minerals & Vehicles Worth Over Rs.1.10 Cr In Two Raids Today

Bhubaneswar: The Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance today conducted two raids in a day and seized illegal minor minerals and vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore in Jajpur district.

On receipt of reliable information regarding illegal transportation of morrum at Amiyajhari village within Byree PS in Jajpur, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance.

During raid, two numbers of TATA Hyva & ASHOK LEYLAND vehicles loaded with illegal morrum and 1 JCB machine engaged in loading work were seized for violation of Rule-4 of Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rule, 2004 and 2016.

The drivers of the seized vehicles namely, Silu Behera of Charbatia village in Choudwar PS, Surendra Kumar Yadav of Ranihat in Cuttack and Ranjan Pradhan of Kolha village in Badachana PS of Jajpur were arrested and forwarded to the Court.

In the second operation today, on getting reliable information regarding transportation of black granite stone by 2 numbers of trucks bearing registration No.OR-09-Q-5196 and OR-09-E-1898 without valid documents for violation of Rule-4 of Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rule, 2004 and 2016 near Chandikhol, Dist[1]Jajpur were also detected and seized.

The drivers of the seized vehicles namely, Santosh Kumar Patra of Padmanavapur village in Balichandrapur and Ganeswar Das of Nakpol village in Dharmasala of Jajpur were arrested and forwarded to the Court.

In total, seized value of vehicles and minor minerals comes to Rs.1,10,37,400. In this connection, five forest cases vide OR Case No.13D, 14D, 15D, 16D & 17D of 2023-24 in Dalijoda Range under Cuttack Forest Division have been registered and are under investigation.