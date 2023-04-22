Vigilance Files Chargesheet Against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy & His Wife

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on April 20, filed chargesheet before Special Court, Vigilance, Cuttack in a disproportionate assets case registered against Gopalpur MLA, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi and his wife.

The case was registered in connection with a FIR registered by Vigilance Cell on October 4, 2021 under Sections 13(2), 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, on orders of Lokayukta, Odisha for possession of assets disproportionate to Panigrahy’s known sources of income during his tenure as a public servant, the Vigilance stated.

During the course of investigation, house searches were conducted and relevant materials, documents and information relating to assets, income and expenditure were collected. After completion of investigation, Panigrahy was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 9.18 crore, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

“His spouse was also found liable for abetting the offence. Accordingly, the Investigation Report was filed before the Lokayukta on June 9, 2022.”

“After examining the Investigation Report, the Lokayukta ordered for submission of chargesheet on April 20. Accordingly, a 3,000 page chargesheet has been filed in the Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against the accused persons for standing their trial in the Court of law,” the Vigilance stated.