Vigilance Dept Recovers Rs 13 L Cash From Baliguda ITDA Head Clerk; Arrested

Kandhamal: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested the head clerk of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) after he was found in possession of Rs 13 lakh cash.

On Wednesday, Basanta Kumar Pani, the Head Clerk of PA, ITDA Office, Baliguda, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 6,000 from a contractor for processing file for release of security deposit.

Later, the anti-corruption wing conducted searches at his properties. During the search, the Vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 13.25 lakh cash from his house.

Following this, a case was registered and the accused officer was arrested under relevant sections of IPC.