State

Vigilance Court Sends Corrupt Woman Cop To 1-Yr In Jail In Bribe Case

Rourkela: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh on Saturday convicted an ex-woman police officer in connection with a bribery case.

The convicted woman has been identified as Budhuni Minz, former SI of Mahila Police station in Rourkela.

The court sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year and to pay fine of Rs 5000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of three months.

Minz was facing trial for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 5000 from a complainant to release the latter’s parent on bail related to a police case.

Damodar Majhi, former Inspector of Vigilance, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Dharmesh Kumar Patel, Special P.P, Vigilance, Sundargarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

