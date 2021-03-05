Vigilance court hands down 4 year RI to two teachers in Phulbani

Phulbani: The Vigilance court here has handed down 4 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two teachers for misappropriating the fund for the construction of a school building.

They are identified as Headmaster and Head Sevaks of Baliguda and Dadapada Sevashrams. Simanchal Nayak and Umesh Pradhan have been handed down four years imprisonment each. They have been sent to jail. Both have gobbled up Rs 8.96 lakh.

The special vigilance court has slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh on Simanchal while Umesh has been fined Rs 1.55 lakh for their crime. The vigilance has registered cases under section 49/2014 and 11/2014 respectively.