Vigilance Court Frames Charges Against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, Spouse for Trial in DA Case

Bhubaneswar: A special vigilance court here today framed charges against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy and his spouse to commence trial in the Disproportionate Assets case filed against them by Odisha Vigilance.

The Vigilance had filed a charge sheet against the Panigrahy couple before the court on 20th, April 2023 in the same case.

The case was registered against them under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) /12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 on the orders of Odisha Lokayukta for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Panigrahy during his tenure as a public servant.

During the investigation, house searches were conducted and relevant materials, documents and information relating to assets, income and expenditure were collected. After the completion of the investigation, Panigrahy was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of over Rs 9.18 crore which he could not explain satisfactorily.

His spouse was also found liable for abetting the offence. Accordingly, the investigation Report was filed before the Lokayukta on 9th, June 2022.

After examining the Investigation Report, the Lokayukta ordered for submission of a charge sheet against them in Vigilance court. Accordingly, a 3000-page charge sheet has been filed in the Special Judge, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against the accused persons for standing their trial in the Court of Law.

Accordingly, Special Judge, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar took cognizance on 22.4.2023. and framed charges today i.e. on 31.1.2024 to commence the trial.