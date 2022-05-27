Vigilance Court Acquits Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari In Corruption Case

Koraput: Jeypore Special Vigilance Court on Friday acquitted Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari in connection with the allegations of embezzlement of govt funds.

The court acquitted Randhari due to insufficient evidence against him.

The court acquitted Randhari in a corruption case involving alleged misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs Rs 6.9 under the Food For Work Awaas Yojana in 2004-2009.

Prior to becoming MLA, Randhari had worked as a clerk at the Nandahandi Panchayat Samiti in the Nabarangpur district.

During this period there were allegations of embezzlement of building materials and rice against him.