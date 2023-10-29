Vigilance Awareness Week: Odisha CM To Administer Integrity Pledge Monday 11 AM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will administer the integrity pledge circulated by the Central Vigilance Commission to public servants working in the offices of Govt. and public sector undertakings as well as to the people of the State at 11 AM on Monday. This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 30th October to 5th November 2023 on the theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”.

The Chief Minister will grace the State level function being organized by Odisha Vigilance as the Chief Guest at the Convention Centre of Lokseva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The programme will be aired live by the I&PR Department, Odisha so that Lakhs of members of Self Help Groups, ASHA Workers, Anganwadi Workers and students throughout the State will be able to take oath. Simultaneously, the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha will also connect all Collectorate and Block offices of Odisha through Video conferencing for Govt. functionaries to take the integrity pledge administered by the Chief Minister.

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena will be the guest of honour on the occasion. The best Vigilance Division, Vigilance Unit, Investigating Officer, Woman Investigating Officer and Public Prosecutor will also be awarded in the above function.

The State Vigilance is coordinating the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week all over the State in a befitting manner. On this occasion, debates, quizzes, cartoons, slogans, paintings, rangoli & posters etc. competitions on anti-corruption themes amongst the school and college students are being organized in each district. The winners in the district-level competition will be awarded in the district-level function being organized by the respective Divisions/Units of Odisha Vigilance during the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023.

In the course of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, public meetings will be held in each district headquarters involving the students, youth, academics, serving and retired Govt. officials, Self Help Groups, NGOs and the civil society, public and private sector, media and other members of the public in order to raise public awareness against the perils of corruption and to enlist the support of all the stakeholders in the anti-corruption campaign.

Banners and posters on the anticorruption theme will be displayed at prominent public places. Public rallies, walkathons, and marathons. involving students and different sections of society will also be organised at different places to raise awareness among the people against the corruption front and also as an expression of solidarity in the fight against corruption.

Besides, ‘Awareness Gram Sabhas’ will be organized in rural areas involving Self Help Groups and members of Gram Panchayats in order to raise awareness among the people to fight corruption.

During Awareness Week, Odisha Vigilance has planned extensive use of social media platforms, WhatsApp, email electronic and print media for generating anti-corruption awareness among the public. During the campaign period, bulk SMS featuring the Vigilance toll-free number 1064 has been circulated among Crores of mobile users in the State, with a view to enhancing the use of the said toll-free number by the general public. The drive for online registration of complaints relating to corruption on the Vigilance website http://odishavigilance.gov.in has further been energized.

The fight against corruption is a long-drawn process and needs concerted efforts on multiple fronts. Odisha Vigilance appeals to the people of the State to actively participate in the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week and contribute to the cause of combating corruption and building a better society and corruption-free Odisha.