Vigilance Awareness Week: ECoR Organises Stake Holders Meet, Seminar On Self Reliance

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has organised a Seminar on “Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity at its headquarters at Rail Sadan where Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar addressed the gathering stressing on following self reliance with integrity in our working environment.

Eminent Journalist Ashok Panda, who was invited as a guest speaker, spoke on the importance of integrity and honesty in our daily lives. He elucidated on the definitions of self reliance with integrity, its implications in our working and how to follow it in our daily life.

Various principal heads of departments, Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer Sri Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, also spoke about how one can rise above the desires and follow Self reliance with integrity in the Independent India @75.

Earlier, the Vigilance Department of East Coast Railway also organized an interactive session with all its stake holders, Contractors and Suppliers to raise issues and suggestions so as to bring out better customers relations and transparency, which would ultimately help in service delivery & growth of both Railway & Industry in a better way.

During the discussion, priority was given on transparency in dealing with stake holders and sorting out the complaints in fair and effective manner. Apart from this, while making procurement of goods and services as well as while entering into contracts, this should be utmost transparency.

Stakeholders and Rail Users like different industries i.e. Steel Plants, representatives from Ports, Suppliers, Banks, and Contractors had actively participated in this interactive session and presented their valuable views & suggestions.