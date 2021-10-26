Vigilance Awareness Week: ECoR Employees Take Integrity Pledge

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Vidya Bhushan administered the oath on “Integrity” to the Staff and Officers of East Coast Railway at Divisional Headquarters at Waltair this morning, to bring about integrity and transparency in all spheres of activities, on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week-2021.

Additional General Manager, East Coast Railway Sudhir Kumar administered the oath on “Integrity” to the Staff and Officers at ECoR HQs at Bhubaneswar.

Railwaymen took pledge to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life; neither to take nor offer bribe; perform all tasks in an honest and transparent manner; to act in public interest; to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and to report any incident of corruption to the appropriate agency.

The oath was attended by Principal Heads of Departments, all officers and staffs. Senior Deputy General Manager cum Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Sanjay Mohapatra, Coordinated the programme.