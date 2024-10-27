This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 28 to November 3 on the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to grace as the Chief Guest in the state-level function being organised by Odisha Vigilance at 10.00 am on October 28 at Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

CM Majhi will administer the integrity pledge (circulated by the Central Vigilance Commission) to public servants working in the offices of Govt. and public sector undertakings as well as to the people of the state at 11.00 am.

The programme will be aired live by the Odisha I&PR Department so that lakhs of members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and students throughout the state will be able to take the oath.

Simultaneously, the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, will also connect all District Collectorate and Block offices of Odisha through video conferencing through the OSWAN network for government functionaries to take the integrity pledge administered by the Chief Minister. Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

The best Vigilance Division, Vigilance Unit, Investigating Officer, Woman Investigating Officer and Public Prosecutor will also be awarded in the above function. The state Vigilance is coordinating the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week all over the state in a befitting manner.

On this occasion, debates, quizzes, cartoons, slogans, paintings, rangoli, posters etc. competitions on anti-corruption themes amongst the school and college students are being organised in each district. The winners in the district-level competition will be awarded in the district-level function being organised by the respective divisions/units of Odisha Vigilance during the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024.

In the course of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, public meetings will be held in each district headquarters involving the students, youth, academics, serving and retired government officials, self-help groups, NGOs and the civil society, public and private sector, media and other members of the public to raise public awareness against the perils of corruption and to enlist the support of all the stakeholders in the anti-corruption campaign.

Banners and posters on the anticorruption theme will be displayed at prominent public places. Public rallies, walkathons, marathons etc. involving students and different sections of society will also be organised at different places to raise awareness among the people against corruption front and also as an expression of solidarity in the fight against corruption. Besides, ‘Awareness Gram Sabhas’ will be organised in rural areas involving Self Help Groups and members of Gram Panchayats to raise awareness among the people to fight corruption.

During Awareness Week, Odisha Vigilance has planned extensive use of social media platforms, WhatsApp, email electronic and print media for generating anti-corruption awareness among the public. During the campaign period, bulk SMS featuring the Vigilance toll-free number 1064 have been circulated among Crores of mobile users in the State, to enhance the use of the said toll-free number by the general public. The drive for online registration of complaints relating to corruption on the Vigilance website http://odishavigilance.gov.in has further been energised.

The fight against corruption is a long-drawn process and needs concerted efforts on multiple fronts. Odisha Vigilance appeals to the people of the state to actively participate in the observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week and contribute to the cause of combating corruption and building a better society and corruption free Odisha.