Vigilance Arrests Subarnapur Man In Disproportionate Assets Case

Bhubaneswar: A person hailing from Subarnapur’s Tarava area has been arrested on Monday by vigilance sleuths on the charge of amassing disproportionate assets. The accused has been identified as Masut Mohammad, Secretary, Charbhata and Dubula Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Ltd.

During the search, it was found that Mohammad had acquired immovable and movable assets comprising buildings, plots, vehicles, gold ornaments and household items worth over Rs 1.65 crore.

“Simultaneous house searches were conducted by the team of Sambalpur Vigilance Division on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Bolangir Vigilance Court. One Triple storeyed building at Salepali, Bolangir, 3 plots in Subarnapur, 4 plots in Bolangir, bank deposits worth over Rs 20 lakh, LIC deposits worth over 12 lakh and other movable and immovable properties, all totalling over Rs 1 Crore 65 lakh were unearthed during the house search,” the official release read.

“After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Mohammad were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs.1,65,34,879 which constitutes 309% of his known sources of income,” the release further read.

A case has been registered against Masut Mohammad U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Mohammad has been arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir. The Court has remanded him to judicial custody till July 30.