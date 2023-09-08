Vigilance Arrests OSWC Godown Supdt, Rs 4.67 Lakh Cash Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Debiprasad Mohanty, Superintendent of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) at Nahantara of Nimapara in Puri district after a total of Rs 4.67 lakhs cash was seized from him and his house search.

Acting on reliable information regarding the collection of huge cash by OSWC Superintendent Debiprasad Mohanty as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over his movement and activities. At around 11 AM today, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him with the cash while he was waiting for a bus at Nimapara.

According to Vigilance, Debiprasad Mohanty was caught was Rs Rs.2.14 lakh cash at Nimapara while he was waiting for a bus. Soon after, simultaneous searches were conducted at his Govt. residential quarter, the parental house at Salipur Daudpur in Cuttack and the house at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack.

During the personal search, Rs.59,610 was recovered from him and further cash of Rs.1,94,200 has been recovered from his residential quarter No-E-1/5, OSB Staff quarter, Unit-8, Bhubaneswar.

With this, the total cash recovery is Rs.4,67,810, which he could not account for satisfactorily, the Vigilance Directorate said.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case No.22 dt.08.09.2023 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Debiprasad Mohanty, Superintendent, Ware Housing Corporation (OSWC), Nahantara, Nimapara, Dist-Puri.

He has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. The investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance added.