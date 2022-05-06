Vigilance Arrests Livestock Inspector In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: The Livestock Inspector in Kalarahanga of Bhubaneswar, Jagannath Rout has been arrested by Vigilance on Friday in DA case after he was found in possession of assets amounting to 365% of his known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials have unearthed 90 plots of land in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the name of Rout.

Following the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, Odisha Vigilance led by 5 DSPs, 10 Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous searches at 9 places in Khurda and Cuttack districts.

According to Vigilance officials, Rout was found in possession of assets worth Rs 7 crore. He was found in possession of disproportionate assets in excess of 365% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily

Cuttack Vigilance has registered a case in this connection against Rout and his wife Under Sections 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(b)/12 of the PC Act.

In course of the investigation, today Rout was arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack. The Court has remanded him to judicial custody till May 19, the Vigilance said.