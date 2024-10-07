Subarnapur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested an Executive engineer in Subarnapur district for demanding and accepting Rs 46,000.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Padhy, Executive Engineer (EE), Tel Irrigation Division, Subarnapur.

Padh has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of a bribe of Rs 46,000 from a Contractor (complainant) in his office chamber, for clearing his pending bills. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 6 locations of Padhy from the DA angle. In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 25 dt.06.10.2024 U/s 7 P. C.( Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.

