Vigilance Arrests Athagarh BDO in DA Case

Athagarh: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Athagarh BDO Pradeep Kumar Sahu for possession of disproportionate assets.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS case No. 07/2024 has been registered against the accused.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Sahu, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 Buildings, 1 Flat in Bhubaneswar, 3 Plots, Deposits over Rs.47 Lakhs, Cash Rs.6.11 Lakhs, Gold approx 452 gms, 2 Four wheelers etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Investigation continuing. Further details are awaited.