Vigilance Arrest Second Wife Of Arrested Asst Engineer Kartikeswar Roul

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested Kalpana Pradhan, second wife of accused Asst Engineer Kartikeswar Roul for actively assisting the offence of her husband.

Vigilance officials said that Kalpana was arrested for hiding illegal assets acquired by her husband through corrupt practices.

Earlier the vigilance officials had seized Rs 2.41 crore from Kalpana’s house.

After hours of interrogating, the Vigilance officials later arrested Roul’s second wife Kalpana Pradhan.

Both Pradhan and her sister were grilled by the investigating agency in connection with the seizure of cash today.

Senior officials said that Pradhan was arrested for actively abetting the offence of her husband under the PC Act and for concealing the illgotten money acquired by him through corrupt practices.

Based on the confession of Kartikeswar Roul yesterday, searches were conducted at the single room house of her sister at Salia Sahi and Rs 1,41,62,400 cash belonging to Roul was recovered and seized. With this, the total cash seizure in this case is Rs 3,41,66,280 which is the highest ever cash seizure by Odisha Vigilance in a case.

Also, 360 gm gold and 1004 gm silver was recovered. Further, property documents indicating the purchase of a Triplex bungalow by Roul from M/s Kesari Estate Pvt Ltd at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar on cash payment of Rs 78,50,000 were recovered.

Roul is working as Assistant Engineer in Minor Irrigation department at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district. He had been arrested yesterday for possession of disproportionate assets.

On the first day of the search i.e. April 6, Rs 2,50,880 cash had been recovered. On the second day of the house search on Thursday, Rs 2.5 crore cash was unearthed from the house of Roul and his second wife Kalpana at TATA Ariana Flat No 0505, Bhubaneswar.