Vietnamese Parliamentary Delegation Calls On President Kovind

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Delegation from Vietnam led by H.E. Mr Vuong Dinh Hue, the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 19, 2021).

Welcoming the delegation to India, the President said that India and Vietnam enjoy excellent relations at the leadership level in the contemporary time. Our people cherish the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh. Today, our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers wide range of areas – from political engagement to trade and investment ties, energy cooperation, development partnership, defence and security cooperation and people-to-people relations.

Recalling his visit to Vietnam in 2018, the President said that he himself witnessed the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam and ancient civilizational exchanges between two countries, including our strong Buddhist connections.

The President noted that economic engagement between India and Vietnam has maintained a positive direction, despite the disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also happy to note that defence partnership between India and Vietnam has been growing steadily. He said that strong defence cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Speaking about the cooperation between India and Vietnam at multilateral fora, the President said that our coordinated efforts at the UN and other fora have given voice to the majority of developing countries. He noted that India and Vietnam have been working with ASEAN to contribute to free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region governed by international law.