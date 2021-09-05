Vidyut Jamwal engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani?

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal is in news because of his rumoured secret engagement to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

The actor was spotted publically for the first time with rumoured girlfriend Nandita as they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Now, it looks like their engagement rumours have been confirmed by actor Neha Dhupia through her social media updates on Saturday.

The duo has kept the details of their relationship private. Neither Nandita nor Vidyut have confirmed the news yet.