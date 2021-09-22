Vidyut Jammwal Unveils First Look Of ‘Sanak’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has unveiled his first look from his upcoming film titled ‘Sanak’ on Wednesday morning.

The actor took his Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote: “Maine suna hai SANAK kuch bhi karwa Sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai…Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

Check the post here:

On the work front, Vidyut recently announced his production house Action Hero Films. Apart from Sanak, Vidyut also has Khuda Hafiz 2 in the pipeline, a sequel to his 2020 release.