Vidyut Jammwal To Star In The Biopic Of “Sher Singh Rana”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to play the role of ‘Sher Singh Rana’ in his first biopic produced by Vinod Bhanushali and helmed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Take a look:

With ‘Sher Singh Raana’; Vidyut Jammwal will be seen portraying a whole new avatar in the films, and his fans are much excited to see him conquer this genre.