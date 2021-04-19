Vidyut Jammwal Launches Production Banner Action Hero Films

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who completed 10 years in the film industry today, launched his production house under the name of Action Hero Films.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

VIDYUT JAMMWAL COMPLETES 10 YEARS… TURNS PRODUCER… As #VidyutJammwal completes 10 years, he embarks on a new journey… #Vidyut turns producer with the launch of his production house: Action Hero Films… Abbas Sayyed will be co-producer. pic.twitter.com/eKddkEIAIs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2021

According to reports, the production house will have Abaas Sayyed as co-producer.

Jammwal made his Bollywood debut with the John Abraham starrer 2011 film Force. He played a negative role in the film and won multiple best debut awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Post beginning his career with a negative character in Force, the actor bagged multiple negative roles in various action films later.