Vidya Balan, the powerhouse of talent and impeccable acting skills is known for her dedication to method dressing for her film promotions. She had previously embraced this immersive style, making it a hallmark of her promotional appearances.

For the promotions of her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she continued this tradition by adopting a black colour palette, showcasing a series of stunning outfits that perfectly encapsulated her character’s essence.

Here’s a look at her six captivating promotional looks:

1. At a comedy reality show

For this, Vidya chose a breathtaking black crape Anarkali suit designed by Anjana Bohra. The ensemble featured a black organza dupatta adorned with intricate hand-embroidered work, perfectly complementing the Anarkali. This look exuded a regal charm, making Vidya the epitome of grace and poise.

2. At the Trailer Release Event in Jaipur

At the trailer release event in Jaipur, Vidya dazzled in a plain black saree with a golden border designed by Torani. The saree was embellished with a beautiful vine of golden sequin stars, adding a touch of sparkle. The blouse, with its mega sleeves and heavy design, added a dramatic flair to the outfit. This look was a perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style.

3. At a Garba Event in Ahmedabad

Breaking away from the black palette for a moment, Vidya donned a navy blue chanderi silk lehenga set by Jigar Mali for a Garba event at Ahmedabad. The lehenga was paired with an organza dupatta featuring antique gold dori and embellished hand embroidery. This outfit was a nod to the festive spirit of Garba, while still maintaining Vidya’s signature elegance.

4. At the Ahmedabad Press Show

For the Ahmedabad Press Show, Vidya returned to her black theme with a stunning gold foil-printed saree from the sustainable fashion brand shop369. This saree, a tribute to eco-friendly luxury and timeless elegance, featured a beautiful golden flower print. Vidya’s choice highlighted her commitment to conscious fashion, making a powerful statement.

5. At a singing reality show

Here, Vidya wore a black kalidar anarkali in raw silk by Sue Mue. The ensemble boasted a V neckline, full sleeves, matching straight-fit pants, and a black pure silk organza dupatta. It was adorned with light gold zari and multi-colour silk thread aari embroidery, further embellished with sequins and beads. The finishing touches included dual-colour piping and gold kiran lace as a border, blending traditional and contemporary styles.

6. At a reality game show

This look for the promotions was a sequin-dotted black saree with white abstract prints by Abraham & Thakore. Crafted from semi-sheer Georgette silk, this piece featured the ancient art of hand adda embroidery, adding a sense of mystique and sophistication to her ensemble.

Vidya Balan’s method of dressing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions showcased her impeccable fashion sense and her dedication to embodying the essence of her character. Having embraced method dressing in the past for her film promotions, Vidya continues to set a high standard for making her characters iconic and memorable.

