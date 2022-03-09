Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah’s ‘Jalsa’ Trailer Out!

Mumbai: The trailer of the most anticipated film Jalsa starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah is out now. Last night, both Shefali and Vidya took to their respective social media handles and shared a new poster of the film.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following successful titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. It is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.