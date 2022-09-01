Vidya Balan Rocks Rupali Ganguly’s Dialogue From Anupamaa; Watch Video

New Delhi: Vidya Balan is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian film industry. She never fail to entertain her fans and followers with her fantastic acting skills and versatility.

Now the Dirty Picture actress recently made a reel on Anupamaa’s trending ‘aapko kya’ dialogue. Vidya Balan’s reel on ‘Aapko Kya’. Sharing the reel, Vidya wrote, “Bolo Bolo.”

Vidya took to Instagram to share the reel, where she can be seen having a fun time in a bath tub with Rupali Ganguly’s dialogue from her daily soap Anupamaa as voiceover. The dialogue goes as, “Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?”

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen in Neeyat and an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.