Vidya Balan Posts New Instagram Video About “Flat” Stomachs

Mumbai: Vidya Balan has dropped a video where she is seen lip-syncing to a pre-recorded audio. And, it has left us in splits.

In the video, Vidya Balan is sitting in front of a plate of cake. As she picks it up to eat it, the audio begins. We hear a voice asking, “Is your stomach flat?” To this, Vidya Balan answers, “Yes it is. but the “L” is silent.” She wrote in the caption, “To anyone asking if…” Actress Dia Mirza commented on the post with laughing emojis.

Vidya Balan doesn’t shy away from showing off her antics on her Instafam.

When she tried to shoot a trending Reels video, she made sure that it was relatable and fun to watch.