‘Vidrohi’ on Buxi Jagabandhu’s life to air from this date

Bhubaneswar: Period drama based on Odisha’s Buxi Jagabandhu alias Jagabandhu Bidyadhara Mohapatra Bhramarbara Raya, Vidrohi, will air on StarPlus from 11th October 6:30 pm.

A new promo with hymns of Lord Jagannath was also telecasted on TV.

Sharad Malhotra, who was seen as Veer in Naagin 5, will play legendary Paika leader Buxi Jagabandhu in Vidrohi, who lead the peasant militia against the British in 1817.

Set in the pre-Independence era, Vidrohi revolves around the Great Paika Rebellion of 1817, which happened under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu, the commander of the forces of the King of Khorda.

The show will be based on freedom fighter Buxi’s fight against the heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands and restriction on salt by the British Rule.

The promos gave a glimpse into Sharad’s enormous look of Buxi Jagabandhu and shows his fearless portrayal of the strong character.

This upcoming show brings together a powerful ensemble cast that includes actors like Sulagna Panigrahi, Anang Desai, Chaitrali Gupte, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura among others.