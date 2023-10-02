Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films unveils brand new motion poster of 12th Fail! Trailer to be out tomorrow

Director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, is gearing up for a worldwide release on October 27, 2023.

As the film is racing towards its release date, the anticipation among the audiences is at its peak, and everyone is waiting for the makers to release the trailer for the much-awaited film.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has launched an intriguing motion poster for the film and announced the trailer release date for the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Recently, the trailer for the eagerly awaited film was released theatrically with the prints of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3. After the theatrical launch, VVC Films is all set to release the trailer digitally for all audiences.

The makers took to their social media handles and unveiled an interesting motion poster for the highly anticipated film. With the launch of the motion poster, the makers also announced that the trailer for the film will be out tomorrow.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam – UPSC.

12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.