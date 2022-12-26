Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot Arrested By CBI In ICICI Loan Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

The CEO was arrested from Mumbai.

Earlier, the agency had arrested the former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the case.

CBI has alleged that Deepak Kochhar was helped by a co-accused in getting the ownership of Nupower Renewables Ltd. (NRL). The income that was sourced through this entire transaction is also reportedly under scanner as per the charges, the Kochhars unduly benefited from this.

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Mr Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.