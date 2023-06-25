Video Reel Shot Inside Puri Srimandir Goes Viral

Puri: In yet another instance of security loopholes in Puri Srimandir, a youth had uploaded a video reel shot inside the Shree Jagannath Temple which is now going viral on social media.

According to reports, the accused man named Rohit Jaishwal shot a video reel inside the 12th-century shrine and uploaded the video on the Instagram. After the video went viral on social media, there was public outrage.

When the police administration came to know about this, a case was registered and Rohit Jaishwal was asked to appear before Singhadwara police on July 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that carrying mobile phones inside Srimandir is strictly prohibited. While the devotees coming to visit Shree Jagannath Temple are being checked by the police at the entrance gates, some devotees carrying mobile phones manage to slip inside the temple right under the nose of security personnel and take picture and videos of Srimandir interiors which later go viral on social media.