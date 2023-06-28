Video Of Aamir Khan In Recording Studio Leaves Fans Thrilled

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of the Bollywood industry, is currently on a break. Aamir recently said that he would only start work on a new movie when he is emotionally ready in response to the poor box office reception of his previous feature film Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan.

A video of the actor in a recording studio, however, has gone viral, and this has film industry circles buzzing. Although there has been no official confirmation of Aamir’s activities or if he is recording a song, his fans are enthusiastic and believe it to be a sign that the actor is gradually making a comeback after his break.

Recently renowned singer Sona Mohapatra took to her social media where singer/composer Ram Sampath is seen giving direction to Aamir Khan while he is in the recording studio. This video has gotten fans to wonder what’s cooking next for Aamir Khan. While fans are always eagerly awaiting to know what Aamir Khan is going to do next, in a recent story by Sona Mohapatra, fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse of Aamir Khan in a recording studio, accompanied by the talented music composer, Ram Sampath.

Back in the day, Aamir Khan delivered a chartbuster ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ which he sung along Alka Yagnik for his film Ghulam. To date, ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ still echoes in the hearts of millions and his melodious collaboration with Alka Yagnik remains an all-time favourite.