Video| Minister Anurag Thakur dances with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: A video that shows Union minister Anurag Thakur trying some dance moves with actor Ranveer Singh was shared on Twitter by the minister on Monday as he wrote:

“The power of Bollywood transcends barriers!” The picture-perfect moment was captured at the Dubai Expo 2020. On Monday, he held a conversation with the 36-year-old Bollywood actor on ‘The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry’.

During the event, Singh was asked to perform a dance to the song ‘Malhari’ from the Bollywood hit ‘Padmaawat’, and the actor also made the Union minister shake a leg with him. Singh, known for his quirkiness, showed him a step on stage and the minister promptly emulated. About 6,400 people have watched the video on the microblogging site.