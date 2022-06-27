Victory Of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva: Eknath Shinde After SC Relief

Guwahati: After the Supreme Court granted interim relif to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday reacted to the order.

Shinde said that it is a “victory of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva”. Shinde is at the centre of the rebellion that has pushed the Maharastra government into a crisis.

“This is the victory of the Hindutva emperor Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb,” read a loose translation of Eknath Shinde’s tweet in Marathi.

On Monday, the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions filed by Shinde-led group challenging the disqualification notices served 16 rebel MLAs, asked the Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker to put the disqualification on hold. The court also issued notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply

In another tweet, Shinde appealed to the Shiv Sainiks to understand that the rebellion was “in the interest of Shiv Sena”. “If we are the Minister of State, then guess what the situation will be in the case of MLAs. Our role is in the interest of Shiv Sena and I request all Shiv Sainiks to understand it,” he wrote in a tweet in Marathi.