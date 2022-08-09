Victoria’s Secret to open first full assortment store in Mumbai

Mumbai: Victoria’s Secret, the leading retailer of lingerie and beauty products with modern, fashion-inspired collections, fine fragrances, body care, and loungewear, is set to expand its global presence with the opening of its first full assortment store in Mumbai, India.

The new Victoria’s Secret store will be located at Phoenix Palladium mall, Lower Parel. The store will feature a wide selection of the brand’s signature bras, panties and sleepwear across a multitude of collections featuring the newest Dream Angels and Victoria’s Secret PINK Wear Everywhere Bra Collection.

Alongside the brand’s best-selling lingerie there will also be Victoria’s Secret Beauty including popular fine fragrances, scents and mists. The store will introduce a new fine fragrance, Bare Eau de Parfum that celebrates individuality and self-expression with a campaign featuring a diverse cast of women who represent the power of being present and authentic in everyday life.