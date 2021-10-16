Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Out!

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham premiered on Saturday (October 16) on Amazon Prime Video.

The historical drama is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India.

It focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

Prime Video has been the go-to platform for most Bollywood releases online since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.