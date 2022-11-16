Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera Opts For OTT Release

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera has opted for a direct digital release. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie has Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading actresses.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the entertainer has an interesting cast and crew onboard. Keep watching this space to know more exciting news about OTT releases.

Sharing a fun promo of Vicky and Karan on Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar captioned the post, “Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar (sic).”

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

</>

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several exciting films lined up for release. After the OTT release of Govinda Naam Mera, the actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur. In the Meghna Gulzar movie, Vicky will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw. He will be seen alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Besides that, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan lined up. The actors have completed shooting for the movie.