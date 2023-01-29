Vicky Kaushal’s First Look Revealed From Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat; See Poster

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap revealed Vicky Kaushal as DJ Mohabbat in his directorial ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’. On Sunday morning, Zee Studios took to their official Instagram handle to announce the news and shared a clip giving a glimpse of Kaushal’s character in the film.

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

</>

Talking about the film, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,’ starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.