Vicky Kaushal Tests Positive For COVID “In Spite All Care And Precautions”

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal on Monday took to Instagram and announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that his diagnosis comes despite following ‘all care and precautions’.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier on Monday, Bhumi Pednekar also informed fans and well-wishers that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Vicky and Bhumi join the line of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave of the pandemic.

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others also contracted the virus.