Vicky Kaushal Starrer Govinda Naam Mera Gets New Release Date; Shares New Poster
ew Delhi: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera got a new release date.
Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and announced that Govinda Naam Mera is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 16th December, 2022. Vicky wrote, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!”
Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared two new posters and wrote; “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!” he wrote.
The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.
