Vicky Kaushal Starrer Govinda Naam Mera Gets New Release Date; Shares New Poster

ew Delhi: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera got a new release date.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and announced that Govinda Naam Mera is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 16th December, 2022. Vicky wrote, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Take A Look At Vicky’s Post:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

</>

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared two new posters and wrote; “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!” he wrote.

Take A Look At Karan’s Post:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

</>

The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.