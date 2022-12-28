Vicky Kaushal Shares Soothing Pics As He Poses Against The Sun

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal has dropped soothing pictures of himself from Rajasthan vacation with actor and wife Katrina Kaif.

Sharing some pictures of himself and the scenery, Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram, “Here’s to rising up in 2023!”

Take A Look:

He is seen in a black jacket and a woollen cap. Vicky had also shared a picture of the leopard from the safari.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. Now several more films in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar’s next, Anand Tiwari’s next and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.