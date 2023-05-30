Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh & Others Celebrate Chennai Super King’s IPL 2023 Win

Ahmedabad: After a tough match on Monday night between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Panday’s Gujarat Titans, CSK won the IPL tournament for the fifth time. Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant dismissal helped seal a five-wicket victory for the team. Internet users were seen partying after CSK was declared the champion. Meanwhile, celebrities who are real cricket fans loved the game and shared their joy on social media.

True cricket fans in the Bollywood industry have taken to social media to express their joy.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been quite busy promoting their new movie, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The duo was present at the stadium and witnessed the massive win. They uploaded footage of themselves celebrating the victory.

Ranveer Singh, an avid cricket fan, shared his joy at CSK’s victory on Twitter.

Vignesh Shivan shared the ‘memorable minutes’ of the match. He poses with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram story and wrote “goosebumps” with CSK’s victory picture.