Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding telecast rights sold to Amazon Prime

Mumbai: Amid several speculations and reports regarding Karina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, sources say taking a cue from Priyanka-Nick, Vicky-Katrina have sold wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for whopping Rs 80 crore.

It is said to be one of the reasons why the couple has been hush-hush about the wedding, even requesting their guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to the effect.

Therefore, they may ask guests to not use mobile phones during the ceremony or not post pictures and clips from the wedding.

Among the guests attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding are actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger.