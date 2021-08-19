Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Deny Engagement Rumours

Mumbai: Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were delighted when rumours of their Roka ceremony surfaced on Wednesday.

However, the Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s respective teams denied their alleged engagement rumours.

The actress is shooting in Russia for the foreign schedule ‘Tiger ‘3. Salman Khan, who will be seen opposite her in the film, will reportedly join Katrina and the rest of the team in Russia as well. Vicky, who was shooting in Pondicherry for Mr Lele, returned to Mumbai a few days back.

While the engagement rumours have been denied, Vicky and Katrina have been touted to be a couple for a long time now.