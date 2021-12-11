Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Share Pics From Haldi Ceremony

New Delhi: The newlywed couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared unseen photos from their Haldi ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. (sic).”

Check out his post below:

Notably, they tied the knot on December 9 in a hush-hush ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan. While they ensured privacy and high security at their wedding, the couple finally treated fans to dreamy pictures of their Shaadi.

Sharing photos from his and Katrina’s wedding, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (sic).”