Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrive at the bay to celebrate their first Valentines Day

Mumbai: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to ring in their first Valentine’s Day together. The couple were recently captured at the airport, where they walked hand-in-hand, while twinning in denim outfits.

Vicky was seen dressed in a white tee which he teamed with a black jacket and denim trousers, while Katrina looked uber cool in an all denim look consisting of a shirt and trousers.

Despite their busy schedules, the couples have been making sure to celebrate their first festivals together post marriage. Earlier, during Christmas, and Lohri, Vicky had flown to Bombay to celebrate the festivals together.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9.