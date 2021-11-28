Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Know The Bollywood A-List Celebrities Confirmed As Guests

With the wedding rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continuing to storm the fans, the Bollywood actors are yet to confirm their wedding date. But as rumoured the grand wedding is going to take place this December at a resort in Rajasthan.

Speculations are rife that Katrina and Vicky are going to tie the nuptial knot very soon and fans can’t keep quite on this as the much-awaited wedding is still under the cover. All are eager to know the A-list of B-Town celebrities.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, in the first confirmed Bollywood A-list celebrities for the wedding reception is director Shashank Khaitan, who helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, followed by Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar, who’ve worked with both stars on multiple projects.

As per the report, Shashank and Karan Johar are expected to appear from the groom’s side, while Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar will be representing the bride.

So, if these reports are true, at least four top Bollywood celebs have already been confirmed as guests at VicKat wedding.